Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

Today

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Creativity showcase raises curtain on jewellery shows by HKTDC

Today
News
As a curtain-raiser for the twin jewellery shows (from 1 to 5 March) organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 24th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition was announced at a press conference on 16 Feb, 2023.
The competition, jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association, the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, the Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong promotes local jewellery design excellence, nurtures talent for the industry and showcases Hong Kong-made jewellery to international buyers.
Themed "The Origin of Life", the competition was divided into the Open Group and Student Group. Hong Kong design talents were encouraged to create and craft enthralling jewellery pieces based on culture, upbringing and life experiences. This year's competition received nearly 100 entries.
Winning pieces will be displayed at the Hall 1E Concourse during the fair period, allowing jewellery buyers and exhibitors to appreciate the creativity in Hong Kong's original designs. Three Best of Show Awards were given out in the Open Category.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version