Creativity showcase raises curtain on jewellery shows by HKTDC

As a curtain-raiser for the twin jewellery shows (from 1 to 5 March) organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 24th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition was announced at a press conference on 16 Feb, 2023.

The competition, jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association, the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, the Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong promotes local jewellery design excellence, nurtures talent for the industry and showcases Hong Kong-made jewellery to international buyers.

Themed "The Origin of Life", the competition was divided into the Open Group and Student Group. Hong Kong design talents were encouraged to create and craft enthralling jewellery pieces based on culture, upbringing and life experiences. This year's competition received nearly 100 entries.

Winning pieces will be displayed at the Hall 1E Concourse during the fair period, allowing jewellery buyers and exhibitors to appreciate the creativity in Hong Kong's original designs. Three Best of Show Awards were given out in the Open Category.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

