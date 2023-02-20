Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

AngloGold Ashanti boosts 2022 output

AngloGold Ashanti increased its gold production by 11% to 2.7 million ounces (oz) in the year through 31 December 2022 compared to 2.5 million oz in 2021, ending the year at the top half of guidance.
It said the operational result was underpinned by solid performances across most of the portfolio, with the Obuasi gold mine in Ghana meeting targeted production of 250,000oz as it continues on the ramp-up path to its full production run-rate above 400,000oz, which is expected by the end of 2024.
“We delivered on our production and cost commitments to the market and have begun to regain cost competitiveness versus our peers,” said company chief executive Alberto Calderon.
“We are seeing good progress in a number of places which confirms we are on the right track.”
Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti’s Adjusted EBITDA was marginally lower at $1.79 billion in 2022, from $1.80 billion in 2021.
The company recorded a free cash flow of $657 million in 2022, compared to $104 million, a year earlier. The balance sheet remained in a solid position after funding capital expenditure, two property acquisitions in Nevada and paying an interim dividend. 
It declared a full year dividend of R815 cents (47 US cents) per share.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished 


