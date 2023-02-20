Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Kumba Iron Ore adjusted EBITDA nearly halved in 2022

Anglo American’s Kumba Ione Ore recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R37.3 billion for the year ended 31 December 2022, a 42% drop compared to R64.6 billion, a year earlier.
Lower market prices and premia for the company’s products and higher operating expenses were partially offset by a 10.7% weaker Rand.
This saw the EBITDA margin decrease to 50% from the previous year’s 63%.
Accordingly, net profit decreased by 55% to R19.7 billion from R43.7 billion in 2021.
The miner’s revenue fell by 27% to R74.0 billion when compared with R102.1 billion realised, in the previous year.
It attributed the decline in revenue to a 30% lower average realised free-on-board (FOB) iron ore export price of $113 per wet metric tonnes (wmt) and a 9% decrease in total sales volumes of 36.6 million tonnes due to logistics constraints resulting in low levels of finished stock at Saldanha Bay port as well as industrial action impacting shipping throughput.
"Kumba delivered a resilient financial performance in a year characterised by a volatile macro environment, lower iron ore prices, and logistics, cost, and operational challenges,” said company chief executive Mpumi Zikalala.
“Despite market volatility, demand for our high-grade iron ore helped us realise an average price of US$113 per wet metric tonnes (wmt), 13% above benchmark prices…”
She said that they were no level 3-5 environmental incidents or fatalities in 2022, and we are committed to retaining a relentless focus on sustainability and safety.
“Sadly, we suffered a fatality on 13 February 2023 at Kolomela mine,” said Zikalala.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished 

