Lucapa recovers 150 ct diamond from Lulo, receives $1.4m dividend

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 150-carat white Type IIa diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola.

It is the 36th +100 diamond recovered at Lulo to date.

The Lulo mine had been in commercial production since 2015.

Lucapa said the stone was recovered from Mining Block 28 and is the fifth +100-carat diamond recovered from that block.

Meanwhile, the Australia-based miner said it received the dividend approved by the shareholders of Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) at the 2022 General Assembly in mid-December 2022.

It said a payment of $1.4 million ($A2.1 million) net of withholding tax had been received.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



