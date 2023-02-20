Exclusive
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
De Beers' underlying EBITDA jumps 29% to $1,4bn in 2022
Total revenue also increased to $6.6 billion from $5.6 billion in 2021, with rough diamond sales rising to $6 billion from $4.9 billion, a year earlier, reflecting strong demand for rough diamonds, particularly in the first half of the year, the midstream replenishing stocks following strong consumer demand over the 2021 holiday season.
De Beers sold 30.4 million carats in 2022 compared to 33.4 million carats in 2021.
The average realised price rose by 35% to $197/ct compared to $146/ct in 2021, driven by growth in the rough price index, as well as selling a larger proportion of higher-value rough diamonds in the first half of the year.
The average rough price index increased by 23%, reflecting overall positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery, particularly in the first half of the year.
De Beers’ rough diamond production rose 7% to 34.6 million carats from last year’s 32.3 million carats, reflecting strong operational performance and higher planned levels of production to meet continued strong demand for rough diamonds, particularly in the first half of the year.
The diamond group’s production guidance for 2023 is between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished