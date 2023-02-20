De Beers' underlying EBITDA jumps 29% to $1,4bn in 2022

De Beers’ underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 29% to $1,4 billion in 2022 compared to the previous year’s $1,1 billion, reflecting overall positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery, according to its parent company, Anglo American.

Total revenue also increased to $6.6 billion from $5.6 billion in 2021, with rough diamond sales rising to $6 billion from $4.9 billion, a year earlier, reflecting strong demand for rough diamonds, particularly in the first half of the year, the midstream replenishing stocks following strong consumer demand over the 2021 holiday season.

De Beers sold 30.4 million carats in 2022 compared to 33.4 million carats in 2021.

The average realised price rose by 35% to $197/ct compared to $146/ct in 2021, driven by growth in the rough price index, as well as selling a larger proportion of higher-value rough diamonds in the first half of the year.

The average rough price index increased by 23%, reflecting overall positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery, particularly in the first half of the year.

De Beers’ rough diamond production rose 7% to 34.6 million carats from last year’s 32.3 million carats, reflecting strong operational performance and higher planned levels of production to meet continued strong demand for rough diamonds, particularly in the first half of the year.

The diamond group’s production guidance for 2023 is between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





