Exclusive
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
DMCC's DDE enhances global diamond tenders through world-first best practice code of conduct
Image credit: DMCC
DMCC has announced the establishment of the Tender Best Practice Forum Code of Conduct under the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE). As a bourse-led initiative that seeks to advance industry best practice for rough and polished diamond tenders in support of both suppliers and buyers, the Tender Best Practice Forum is the first initiative of its kind globally.
Membership of the Forum is by invitation only and is open to DDE members who have conducted a minimum of two tenders in the 12 months prior to the establishment of the Forum. Members will be able to use the Tender Best Practice Forum logo to demonstrate their role in enhancing industry standards.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “As one of the world’s largest trade hubs for rough diamonds, Dubai plays a key role in facilitating the global diamond trade and supporting the sustainable growth of the industry. That is the fundamental goal for our new Tender Best Practice Forum as DMCC continues to cement Dubai as the leading market to buy and sell diamonds.”
The Tender Best Practice Forum supplements the DDE by-laws.The DDE’s 41 rooms are in constant use during the cyclical tender periods throughout the year. An average of 100 to 150 companies attend each tender, creating an optimal environment for both buying and selling rough and polished diamonds. The DDE currently has over 1,200 member companies.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished