India's NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT

On February 18, 2023, India's miner 'National Mineral Development Corporation' (NMDC) signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on “Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite Tailings", says a report in Free Press Journal.

The NMDC operates the only mechanized diamond mine in Southeast Asia at Panna in Madhya Pradesh. This mine produces around 10 carats of diamond (2g) per 100 tonnes of Kimberlite processed, which is dumped as waste after the recovery of diamonds. Kimberlite tailings are used for the development of value-added products and are also known to be a good source of caustic magnesia.

For the best utilization of Kimberlite that is available and accumulated over the years at Panna Diamond Mines, NMDC has initiated the Research Agreement to study the processing and preparation of fused MgO and TiO2.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC commented: “NMDC is tapping on the opportunity to utilize Kimberlite tailings from our Panna Mines as a resource to produce high-cost fused magnesia. We are confident that our endeavour will lead to converting waste to wealth and import substitution proving to be a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



