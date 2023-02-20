Exclusive

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

India's NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT

On February 18, 2023, India's miner 'National Mineral Development Corporation' (NMDC) signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on “Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite Tailings", says a report in Free Press Journal.
The NMDC operates the only mechanized diamond mine in Southeast Asia at Panna in Madhya Pradesh. This mine produces around 10 carats of diamond (2g) per 100 tonnes of Kimberlite processed, which is dumped as waste after the recovery of diamonds. Kimberlite tailings are used for the development of value-added products and are also known to be a good source of caustic magnesia.
For the best utilization of Kimberlite that is available and accumulated over the years at Panna Diamond Mines, NMDC has initiated the Research Agreement to study the processing and preparation of fused MgO and TiO2.
Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC commented: “NMDC is tapping on the opportunity to utilize Kimberlite tailings from our Panna Mines as a resource to produce high-cost fused magnesia. We are confident that our endeavour will lead to converting waste to wealth and import substitution proving to be a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


