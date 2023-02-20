The Bank of New York Mellon notified of the termination of the deposit agreement for Nornickel’s ADR program

PJSC “MMC “Norilsk Nickel”, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies that on February 21, 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) published a corporate action notice of the termination of the Deposit Agreement, under which American depositary receipts (ADRs) representing the Company’s shares were issued, effective May 23, 2023. Under the terms and conditions of the Deposit Agreement, ADR holders retain the right to surrender their ADRs for delivery of Nornickel’s shares; however, BNYM’s books are currently closed for cancellation of ADRs and it is not clear when they will be re-opened.Nornickel reminds ADR holders that the permission of the Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investments in the Russian Federation to maintain the circulation of the Company’s shares outside of Russia expires on April 28, 2023. From that date, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. 114-FZ dated April 16, 2022 (the “Law”), the Company’s shares deposited into BNYM’s depositary program custody accounts will become non-voting, will not be taken into account for the purposes of vote counting, and dividends will not be paid on such shares. For the surrender of ADRs to withdraw the respective number of shares, holders of such ADRs will be determined as of April 28, 2023.

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.