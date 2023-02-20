For the second year in a row customers choose "585*GOLDEN" as the best jewelry chain in Russia

Today News

The chain "585*GOLDEN" received the award "Best store of the Year" in the category "Chain jewelry stores".

For the second year in a row, the retail chain has won prizes in the largest voting of Russian buyers.

The winners of the "Best Store of the Year" award are chosen by the customers themselves, evaluating their favorite retail chains according to a number of criteria that are important for the end consumer: convenience of making a purchase, assortment, location of stores and others.

In 2022, over 1 million votes were collected from all regions of Russia.

"In order for customers to choose 585*GOLDEN among all jewelry chains, we are implementing many projects in various fields: improving the loyalty program, expanding the range, connecting new services and additional financial services and, of course, launching profitable marketing campaigns and maintaining comfortable prices," commented Andrey Shlyaev, Director of the award marketing and organization of retail sales of the "585*GOLDEN" network.

In 2022, the jewelry chain opened 48 new stores, actively developed a new brand of premium jewelry "585*Diamonds" and launched the country's first multi-brand jewelry hypermarket with an area of 1100 sq. m. Today, the company operates more than 1,000 stores, which are located in almost every city in the country.

The assortment of "585* GOLDEN", according to independent experts, exceeds the number of products in other jewelry chains. The company retains the status of the largest Russian jewelry retailer.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





