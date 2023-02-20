Exclusive
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
For the second year in a row customers choose "585*GOLDEN" as the best jewelry chain in Russia
For the second year in a row, the retail chain has won prizes in the largest voting of Russian buyers.
The winners of the "Best Store of the Year" award are chosen by the customers themselves, evaluating their favorite retail chains according to a number of criteria that are important for the end consumer: convenience of making a purchase, assortment, location of stores and others.
In 2022, over 1 million votes were collected from all regions of Russia.
"In order for customers to choose 585*GOLDEN among all jewelry chains, we are implementing many projects in various fields: improving the loyalty program, expanding the range, connecting new services and additional financial services and, of course, launching profitable marketing campaigns and maintaining comfortable prices," commented Andrey Shlyaev, Director of the award marketing and organization of retail sales of the "585*GOLDEN" network.
In 2022, the jewelry chain opened 48 new stores, actively developed a new brand of premium jewelry "585*Diamonds" and launched the country's first multi-brand jewelry hypermarket with an area of 1100 sq. m. Today, the company operates more than 1,000 stores, which are located in almost every city in the country.
The assortment of "585* GOLDEN", according to independent experts, exceeds the number of products in other jewelry chains. The company retains the status of the largest Russian jewelry retailer.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished