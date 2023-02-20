Hari Krishna Exports virtually unveils GIA & IGI Lake at the HK Hub in Surat

The GIA Lake and IGI Lake were designed to conserve rainwater, recharge the groundwater table, and support the local ecosystem in a sustainable way, aligning with the organization's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices in the gem and jewellery industry. The GIA Lake has a total area of 31,700 square meters and can hold up to 76 mn litres of water, while the IGI Lake has a total area of 23,202 square meters and can hold up to 60 mn litres of water.
Highlighting his dedication to positively impacting the environment and society, Savjibhai Dholakia- Founder & Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports said: "I am 60 years old and I have 40 years left with me. I need to do 400 years of work in 40 years, and that's why I am committed to taking meaningful actions to protect our planet and promote sustainable practices in the industry. Developing lakes under the name of GIA and IGI is a privilege to me."
"It's an opportunity to show our commitment to ethical and sustainable practices and positively impact the environment and local communities. I am proud to see the positive results of our efforts, and I look forward to continuing this important work," he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished