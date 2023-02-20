Hari Krishna Exports virtually unveils GIA & IGI Lake at the HK Hub in Surat

On February 20, 2023, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. held a Virtual Inauguration at the HK Hub in Surat, Gujarat, India, to mark the virtual unveiling of the GIA & IGI Lakes. Creating these lakes is a gesture of gratitude to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the International Gemological Institute (IGI) for their support and Honour to Shri Savjibhai Dholakia.

The GIA Lake and IGI Lake were designed to conserve rainwater, recharge the groundwater table, and support the local ecosystem in a sustainable way, aligning with the organization's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices in the gem and jewellery industry. The GIA Lake has a total area of 31,700 square meters and can hold up to 76 mn litres of water, while the IGI Lake has a total area of 23,202 square meters and can hold up to 60 mn litres of water.

Highlighting his dedication to positively impacting the environment and society, Savjibhai Dholakia- Founder & Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports said: "I am 60 years old and I have 40 years left with me. I need to do 400 years of work in 40 years, and that's why I am committed to taking meaningful actions to protect our planet and promote sustainable practices in the industry. Developing lakes under the name of GIA and IGI is a privilege to me."

"It's an opportunity to show our commitment to ethical and sustainable practices and positively impact the environment and local communities. I am proud to see the positive results of our efforts, and I look forward to continuing this important work," he added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



