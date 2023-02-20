Exclusive

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Hari Krishna Exports virtually unveils GIA & IGI Lake at the HK Hub in Surat

On February 20, 2023, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. held a Virtual Inauguration at the HK Hub in Surat, Gujarat, India, to mark the virtual unveiling of the GIA & IGI Lakes. Creating these lakes is a gesture of gratitude to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the International Gemological Institute (IGI) for their support and Honour to Shri Savjibhai Dholakia.
The GIA Lake and IGI Lake were designed to conserve rainwater, recharge the groundwater table, and support the local ecosystem in a sustainable way, aligning with the organization's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices in the gem and jewellery industry. The GIA Lake has a total area of 31,700 square meters and can hold up to 76 mn litres of water, while the IGI Lake has a total area of 23,202 square meters and can hold up to 60 mn litres of water.
Highlighting his dedication to positively impacting the environment and society, Savjibhai Dholakia- Founder & Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports said: "I am 60 years old and I have 40 years left with me. I need to do 400 years of work in 40 years, and that's why I am committed to taking meaningful actions to protect our planet and promote sustainable practices in the industry. Developing lakes under the name of GIA and IGI is a privilege to me."
"It's an opportunity to show our commitment to ethical and sustainable practices and positively impact the environment and local communities. I am proud to see the positive results of our efforts, and I look forward to continuing this important work," he added.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


