Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Lower revenues leave Lucara’s 2022 adjusted EBITDA at $86.7m

Lucara Diamond recorded adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of $86.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from its wholly-owned Karowe mine in Botswana compared to $102.5 million, a year earlier.
It attributed the decrease to lower revenues.
The company posted revenues of $212.9 million during the period under consideration from the previous year’s $230.1 million.
However, Lucara’s net income increased to $40.4 million from $23.8 million realised in the same period in 2021.
It produced 335,769 carats in 2022 from the previous year’s 369,390 carats.
Of these 795 specials (diamonds greater than 10.8 carats) were unearthed, representing 7.2% weight percentage of total carats recovered.
A total of 34 diamonds greater than 100 carats were also recovered, including nine diamonds greater than 200 carats.
Meanwhile, Lucara invested $106 million in the Karowe underground project (UGP) in 2022, with a total investment to date of $226.1 million. 
The Karowe UGP is expected to extend the mine life to at least 2040, with initial underground carat production predominantly from the highest value EM/PK(S) unit and is forecast to contribute approximately $4 billion in additional revenues.
Mine ramp-up is expected in 2026 with full production from the Karowe UGP expected in the second half of the same year.
   
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished 

