Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Diamcor unearths 72.53 ct gem-quality diamond
The special rough diamond is currently being offered for tender and sale in Dubai and is expected to offset the lower-than-expected total carats sold in the initial sale of the quarter.
“The recovery of yet another larger gem-quality 72.53-carat rough diamond demonstrates the project’s continued potential to contain these higher-value rough diamonds even while operating below the project’s processing capacity,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
Meanwhile, the company sold 1,466.12 carats of rough diamonds during the current quarter, generating gross revenues of $294,696.73, resulting in an average price of $201.00 per carat.
Diamcor recovered about 1,500 carats of rough diamonds during this period which are currently being held as stock on hand.
“These rough diamonds, along with additional rough diamonds recovered prior to March 31, 2023, will either be tendered and sold in the quarter’s final tender and sale, or held as stock on hand at the end of the current period, and tendered in the company’s next quarter,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished