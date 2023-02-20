Exclusive
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Norilsk Nickel participates in the International Forum "Security Technologies 2023"
For the first time, a discussion on the management of investment projects in the field of security was held within the framework of the conference "Integrated safety and security of industrial facilities, the oil and gas sector and the electric power industry" on the initiative of Norilsk Nickel, ttelegraf.ru writes.
The discussion was attended by representatives of leading domestic companies in the mining and metallurgical, oil and gas, energy, and transport sectors.
Alexey Malinsky, Director of the Norilsk Nickel Investment Project Management and Planning Department, noted that the very fact of bringing the topic of investment in security to an open discussion is a kind of innovation.
"For the first time, we and our colleagues, within the framework of a specialized discussion platform, could determine the principles and methodology of approaches in this complex and important topic for every modern industrial company," he said.
Malinsky said that Norilsk Nickel confirms its readiness to implement all the projects announced for 2023, both for the expansion and modernization of production, and in the field of improving the environmental situation and developing the infrastructure of the territories of presence. Which, in turn, also leads to an increase in the number of investment projects in the field of security.
As a practical case for the development and implementation of a project in the field of corporate security, the forum participants were presented with a project of digital transformation of the system of situational and analytical security centers of the Norilsk Nickel group of companies, which was told by the head of the project office of the security strategy of Norilsk Nickel, Sergey Kuznetsov.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished