Norilsk Nickel participates in the International Forum "Security Technologies 2023"

Norilsk Nickel experts took part in the International Forum "Security Technologies 2023" – the leading national event on the security of key sectors of the Russian economy, organized by the Grotek State Corporation.

For the first time, a discussion on the management of investment projects in the field of security was held within the framework of the conference "Integrated safety and security of industrial facilities, the oil and gas sector and the electric power industry" on the initiative of Norilsk Nickel, ttelegraf.ru writes.

The discussion was attended by representatives of leading domestic companies in the mining and metallurgical, oil and gas, energy, and transport sectors.

Alexey Malinsky, Director of the Norilsk Nickel Investment Project Management and Planning Department, noted that the very fact of bringing the topic of investment in security to an open discussion is a kind of innovation.

"For the first time, we and our colleagues, within the framework of a specialized discussion platform, could determine the principles and methodology of approaches in this complex and important topic for every modern industrial company," he said.

Malinsky said that Norilsk Nickel confirms its readiness to implement all the projects announced for 2023, both for the expansion and modernization of production, and in the field of improving the environmental situation and developing the infrastructure of the territories of presence. Which, in turn, also leads to an increase in the number of investment projects in the field of security.

As a practical case for the development and implementation of a project in the field of corporate security, the forum participants were presented with a project of digital transformation of the system of situational and analytical security centers of the Norilsk Nickel group of companies, which was told by the head of the project office of the security strategy of Norilsk Nickel, Sergey Kuznetsov.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







