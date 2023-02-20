Norilsk Nickel to decide on dividends for 2022 until June

Norilsk Nickel should decide on dividend payments for 2022 until June this year, Mikhail Borovikov, director of the company's department for work with the investment community, said on BCS Live.

According to him, the management provided the shareholder with all the information about the financial condition of the company, as well as about all potential risks that may be relevant for its financial stability.

Further, shareholders must decide for themselves which dividends to offer to the general meeting of Norilsk Nickel through the Board of Directors. This should definitely happen before June 2023, Borovikov said.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







