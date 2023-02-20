Exclusive

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Lucapa inks 14-year gas supply deal for Merlin diamond project

Lucapa Diamond, through its wholly owned subsidiary Australian Natural Diamonds, has signed heads of agreement with Armour Energy for gas supply to its Merlin Diamond Project in the Northern Territory.
Armour said the agreement contemplates the sale of gas produced from the Glyde Field from production start-up for 14 years from mid-2025 to the end of 2039 providing fuel to support the development of the project, which is currently undergoing a feasibility study.
A minimum of 7 PJ of gross gas would be supplied over the contract term. 
“The prospect of the availability of gas from a source less than 20 km from the Merlin Diamond Project rather than diesel trucked from Darwin, potentially as part of a solar gas hybrid power solution, is of significant interest to Lucapa from both an environmental and project economics point of view,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
Armour chief executive Christian Lange said the agreement with Lucapa represents a significant opportunity to further appraise, develop and commercialise the Glyde gas discovery in the Northern Territory. 
“The agreement underpins the accelerated pathway to commercialisation of this shallow, conventional gas asset and reinforces the exciting conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential of the McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory and our ability to provide this valuable resource to the domestic market and represent first production from the Basin,” he said.

