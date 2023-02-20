Exclusive

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Saudi Arabia builds the foundation to become a world-leading mining sector

To become a leading mining sector locally, Saudi Arabia is striving to become an important partner on the global mining map. This has resulted in the world's largest mining companies from across the globe visiting the Kingdom to understand local investment opportunities better and subsequently bid for mining exploration licenses.
The Kingdom's blueprint for economic diversification, 'Vision 2030' seeks to transform mining into the third pillar of the national industry, alongside oil and petrochemicals. The country has provided free access to geological data through the Saudi Geological Survey. Such data is essential to de-risking investment in the sector, helping to facilitate investments.
In addition, Saudi has created a competitive investment environment, by developing its mining jurisdiction following benchmarking against the world's leading mining ecosystems. Also, with the inputs of local and international sector experts and investors, it has updated its legislative and regulatory environment to ensure transparency regulations supported by attractive investment incentives.
Saudi also integrated value chains in the mining industries to provide incentives to investors committed to sustainable mining at all stages, from exploration to the end consumer. This will help investors reap profits and also create jobs for Saudi Arabia's citizens, supporting the Kingdom to become a global leader in the field.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
