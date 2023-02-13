Exclusive
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
Yesterday
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Petra H1 revenue dips to $212.1 mln
It said revenue from rough diamond sales decreased 20% to $210.7 million compared to the previous year’s $264.7 million.
Petra’s profit from mining activities less adjusted corporate overhead (adjusted EBITDA), decreased 49% to $77.4 million from the previous year’s $150.9 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36% driven by the lower production, increased mining costs and zero contribution from exceptional stones.
Meanwhile, company chief executive Richard Duffy said they remain on track to meet recent production guidance.
He said their guidance shows annual production increasing by about 1 million carats from 2.8 million carats in the fiscal year 2023 to between 3.6 million and 3.9 million carats in the fiscal year 2025.
“Production will be further boosted from the recently approved C-Cut extension at the Cullinan Mine, set to deliver a total of 2.3 million additional carats from FY 2025 through to FY 2033,” said Duffy.
