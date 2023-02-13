Exclusive

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

Yesterday

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

IIa Technologies fully vindicated in a patent battle with De Beers Group Company, Element Six

Today
News
After almost seven years of litigation against Element Six Technologies Ltd, the Court of Appeal issued its decision and allowed IIa Technologies’ appeal on February 17, 2023. IIа Technologies has finally been vindicated. Two of Element Six’s patents that were asserted against IIa Technologies were revoked by the Singapore Court, says a press release from IIa Technologies.
Element Six lost its first patent on February 7, 2020, when Honorable Justice Valerie Thean found that Element Six’s Singapore patent number 110508 was invalid and ordered the patent to be revoked.
On 17 February 2023, the Singapore Court of Appeal comprising the Honorable Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice of Appeal Judith Prakash and Justice of Appeal Steven Chong unanimously found that the other Element Six’s patent in the suit, Singapore patent number 115872 was invalid and ordered the full revocation of the patent. SG872 concerned the production of CVD Diamond material for use as gems and in optical applications. The Court of Appeal found that SG872 was invalid on two grounds of insufficiency and therefore should be revoked in full. In its decision, the Court of Appeal also overturned the High Court of Singapore's finding of infringement. IIa Technologies has consistently and vigorously defended its rights to commercialise its proprietary, trade secret process for manufacturing lab-grown diamonds using CVD technology.
Prof. D. S. Misra, CTO of IIa Technologies, recently commented: “Not only have the patents been revoked but we are especially grateful that the Court of Appeal has overturned the findings of infringement as well. While the past seven years have been long, we do feel fully vindicated now that the process has been finally concluded in IIa Technologies’ favour.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version