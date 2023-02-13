Exclusive
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
Yesterday
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Diamonds from the DRC: exports to Belgium increased by 12% in 2022, but the UAE remains in first place
According to data published by the Ministry of Mines of the DRC, the share of the United Arab Emirates in diamond exports has fallen by 10% over the years - from 60% to 50%, and the share of Belgium, on the contrary, has increased to 46.34% from 34% in 2021, which is a record - an increase of about 12%.
For the second year in a row, the UAE has been the main destination of Congolese diamond exports. Its other destinations in 2022 in order of importance were India, Israel, the USA and Canada.
In recent months, the DRC has strengthened ties with the UAE, which led, in particular, to the conclusion of an agreement on the export of gold, tin, tungsten and tantalum, agenceecofin.com writes.
The DRC is the second largest diamond producer in Africa after Botswana. The country exports most of its products annually to the United Arab Emirates and Belgium. In 2021, these two countries accounted for 94% of the exported Congolese diamonds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished