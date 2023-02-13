Diamonds from the DRC: exports to Belgium increased by 12% in 2022, but the UAE remains in first place

Today News

The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially exported 11.68 million carats of diamonds in 2022, compared with 12.68 million in the previous year.

According to data published by the Ministry of Mines of the DRC, the share of the United Arab Emirates in diamond exports has fallen by 10% over the years - from 60% to 50%, and the share of Belgium, on the contrary, has increased to 46.34% from 34% in 2021, which is a record - an increase of about 12%.

For the second year in a row, the UAE has been the main destination of Congolese diamond exports. Its other destinations in 2022 in order of importance were India, Israel, the USA and Canada.

In recent months, the DRC has strengthened ties with the UAE, which led, in particular, to the conclusion of an agreement on the export of gold, tin, tungsten and tantalum, agenceecofin.com writes.

The DRC is the second largest diamond producer in Africa after Botswana. The country exports most of its products annually to the United Arab Emirates and Belgium. In 2021, these two countries accounted for 94% of the exported Congolese diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





