Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
Today
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Amplats core earnings down 32% in 2022 to R74bn
It said that the impact of lower prices reduced EBITDA by R14.3 billion, coupled with the inflationary impact of the consumer price index of R3.2 billion.
This, said Amplats, was partially offset by lower royalties of R13.9 billion and a weaker rand/dollar exchange rate.
It also registered a mining EBITDA margin of 57%.
“This financial year has seen us navigate a complex operating environment, with macro-economic challenges, supply chain disruptions, socio-economic unrest and electricity load-curtailment, as well as some operational headwinds of our own,” said Amplats outgoing chief executive Natascha Viljoen.
“However, we have seen good levels of resilience across our operations and a strong response from our team across our operations, working through these challenges to deliver our mined production, refined production and sales numbers for the year.”
Amplats said the price of the PGM basket remained the second-highest average on record in 2022 of $2,551 (R41, 453) per PGM ounce after reaching record highs in 2021.
Palladium reached a record high in the first quarter of 2022 due to supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while both palladium and rhodium traded in line with changing automotive production, which increased by 7% in 2022.
The price of platinum increased through 2022, after being negatively affected by a higher dollar price for much of the year.
Meanwhile, Amplats said that its total platinum group metals (PGM) production (comprising platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and gold) decreased by 6% to 4 million ounces in 2022, mainly due to lower grade at Mogalakwena and the impact of planned infrastructure closures at Amandelbult, partially offset by increased production from Mototolo and Unki.
It said that the total production of PGM from own mined operations (comprising Mogalakwena, Amandelbult, Mototolo, Unki and the 50% share of Kroondal and Modikwa) decreased by 7% to 2,6 million PGM ounces.
A delay in the completion of the rebuild of the Polokwane smelter due to substandard materials, as well as Eskom load-shedding, resulted in total refined production of 3.8 million PGM ounces, with sales in line with refined production, it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished