Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
Today
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
G7 and EU will try to identify diamonds of Russian origin
Bloomberg said that previous EU attempts to sanction Russian gems have run into resistance from importer nations such as Belgium who argued that the effort would be futile because transactions will simply shift elsewhere without a mechanism to trace precious stones.
The plan, which is still in the early stages of development, would involve the creation of a centralized database that would allow authorities to track the movement of diamonds from their point of origin to their final destination. This would make it easier to identify any diamonds that may have been obtained through illegal means and could be used to finance conflicts or other illicit activities.
“The US has sanctioned the Russian mining giant Alrosa, which accounts for about a third of the US$80 billion global trade in rough diamonds. But the measures have had limited impact as much of the trade flows through other markets such as India,” Bloomberg said.
The initiative has been praised by advocacy groups, who have long called for greater transparency in the diamond trade. The move is also expected to put pressure on the diamond industry to improve its standards and practices.
The sources with knowledge of the G7 and EU discussions said a solution is not imminent, because tracing polished diamonds in a global market is extremely complicated. While the plan is still in the early stages, officials from the G7 and the EU have expressed optimism that it will be successful in improving the transparency and accountability of the diamond trade.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished