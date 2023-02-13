Exclusive
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Diamond industry to face four major trends in 2023 and beyond
According to a recent report by the National Jeweler, the diamond industry is likely to face four major trends in 2023 and beyond.
The first prediction is that lab-grown diamonds will continue to gain popularity among consumers, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize sustainability and ethical sourcing. This trend is expected to put pressure on the natural diamond market, which may struggle to compete with the lower prices and higher ethical standards of lab-grown diamonds.
The second prediction is that the rise of digital technology will transform the way diamonds are marketed and sold. With more consumers shopping online, diamond retailers are likely to invest in digital platforms and virtual experiences to enhance their customer engagement and sales. Social media will also play a key role in promoting diamonds, with influencers and online communities driving demand for specific diamond brands and designs.
The third prediction is that the diamond supply chain will become more transparent and traceable. Consumers are increasingly demanding to know the origin of their diamonds, and companies are responding by implementing blockchain and other technologies to track the entire journey of a diamond from mine to market. This trend is expected to boost consumer confidence in the diamond industry and ensure that diamonds are sourced ethically and sustainably.
Finally, the report predicts that the diamond industry will continue to face challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions and shifting consumer behavior. However, the industry is expected to adapt to these challenges by developing new strategies for sourcing, marketing, and selling diamonds in a post-pandemic world.
Overall, the National Jeweler's report suggests that the diamond market is on the cusp of significant change, driven by shifting consumer preferences and digital innovation. As the industry adapts to these trends, it will need to find new ways to stay relevant and competitive in a rapidly evolving market.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished