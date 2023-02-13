Exclusive

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

China lockdowns hit lab-grown diamond output in India

Lockdowns in China have affected the production of lab-grown diamonds in India. The supply constraint has come at a time when India is witnessing rapid growth in the production of lab-grown diamonds - output this month was projected to be 3.6 million carats, more than double a year earlier, as per an Economic Times report. 
Demand for lab-grown diamonds is witnessing phenomenal growth in India as well as in the world markets. Currently, India contributes around 15% to the global production of lab-grown diamonds.
Globally, the market was valued at $19.3 bn in 2020 and it is expected to reach $49.9 bn by 2030. Also, India was showing good demand for lab-grown diamonds.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


