China lockdowns hit lab-grown diamond output in India

Lockdowns in China have affected the production of lab-grown diamonds in India. The supply constraint has come at a time when India is witnessing rapid growth in the production of lab-grown diamonds - output this month was projected to be 3.6 million carats, more than double a year earlier, as per an Economic Times report.

Demand for lab-grown diamonds is witnessing phenomenal growth in India as well as in the world markets. Currently, India contributes around 15% to the global production of lab-grown diamonds.

Globally, the market was valued at $19.3 bn in 2020 and it is expected to reach $49.9 bn by 2030. Also, India was showing good demand for lab-grown diamonds.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





