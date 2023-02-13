RZM Murowa aircraft transporting diamonds crash lands

A Piper 31 Navajo aircraft owned by the RZM Murowa force landed in a farm field about 16 kilometres from Beatrice in Zimbabwe.

The diamond miner said the cause had not yet been ascertained.

“There were no casualties on board or the ground,” RZM Murowa said.

The company will conduct a full investigation in conjunction with [the] Civil Aviation Authority.

However, The Herald newspaper quoted the police as saying that one person was killed in the crash and five that were on board were injured.

The police said that the light plane was transporting diamonds from the Zvishavane mine at the time of its crash.

The diamonds were taken to the RZM Murowa offices in Harare.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





