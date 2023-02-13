Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
South32 half-year revenue dips
It realised $3.69 billion in the period compared to $4 billion registered, a year earlier.
The company’s profits after tax also eased 34% to $685 million from $1.03-billion while underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 27% to $1.3 billion from $1.8-billion.
“We delivered another period of strong production results, and while commodity prices retreated from record levels, we recorded one of our largest profit results to date with underlying Ebitda of $1.36-billion,” said South32 chief executive Graham Kerr.
“Our strong financial result was underpinned by production growth of 12%, our recent portfolio improvements, which increased our exposure to the metals critical to a low-carbon future and continued focus on cost efficiencies. This has enabled us to resolve to pay a fully-franked ordinary dividend of $224 million in respect of the December 2022 half-year.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished