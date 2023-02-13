Diamcor narrows loss

Diamcor Mining recorded a net loss of $386,619 at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa during the interim period that ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $939,916, a year earlier.

The company generated gross revenues of $2,5 million from operations during the period under consideration compared to $1,3 million for the same period in the previous year.

Diamcor Mining sold 8,327.58 carats of rough diamonds, resulting in an average price of $246.68 per carat.

It said the overall average dollar per carat achieved continued to be above the worldwide average.

Diamcor also said that it continued to advance several objectives aimed at reducing the impact of future issues with national power supply in South Africa for the long term.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





