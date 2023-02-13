Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
How men and women chose gifts for February 14 and what they gave
32% of men and women surveyed reported their intention to buy and give jewelry on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
According to the results of the study, 49% of men are ready to give only flowers on Valentine's Day, 20% of respondents will choose another present for the bouquet. 17% of men planned jewelry as a gift. Another 11.5% of respondents do not give anything on February 14 and do not intend to change anything this year.
At the same time, almost all women expect a gift and signs of attention from their loved ones on this holiday. 59% of women expect to receive at least flowers, and 43% are waiting for both flowers and a jewelry present.
There is a difference in preparing for the holiday: women approach the choice of a present more responsibly and start searching 7 to 10 days before the date. Men also make a gift purchase 3-4 days before the event, however, many - directly on the holiday itself.
Based on these deadlines, in order to find out what was bought for Valentine's Day this year, the 585* GOLDEN network analyzed sales in the period from February 10 to February 14.
Gold jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones became the leaders of sales, they added 25% to the indicator of 2022. This suggests that Russians thoroughly approach the choice of a gift. The increased demand for gold jewelry with precious stones was outlined at the end of 2022 and is only getting stronger every month.
The demand for wedding rings has increased (+ 6.5%), which indicates the beginning of the period of organization and preparation for weddings.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished