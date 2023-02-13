How men and women chose gifts for February 14 and what they gave

Valentine's Day entered the top three popular festive occasions for buying jewelry along with the New Year and March 8, found out during a large study of the customer journey map in the network "585 * GOLDEN".

32% of men and women surveyed reported their intention to buy and give jewelry on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

According to the results of the study, 49% of men are ready to give only flowers on Valentine's Day, 20% of respondents will choose another present for the bouquet. 17% of men planned jewelry as a gift. Another 11.5% of respondents do not give anything on February 14 and do not intend to change anything this year.

At the same time, almost all women expect a gift and signs of attention from their loved ones on this holiday. 59% of women expect to receive at least flowers, and 43% are waiting for both flowers and a jewelry present.

There is a difference in preparing for the holiday: women approach the choice of a present more responsibly and start searching 7 to 10 days before the date. Men also make a gift purchase 3-4 days before the event, however, many - directly on the holiday itself.

Based on these deadlines, in order to find out what was bought for Valentine's Day this year, the 585* GOLDEN network analyzed sales in the period from February 10 to February 14.

Gold jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones became the leaders of sales, they added 25% to the indicator of 2022. This suggests that Russians thoroughly approach the choice of a gift. The increased demand for gold jewelry with precious stones was outlined at the end of 2022 and is only getting stronger every month.

The demand for wedding rings has increased (+ 6.5%), which indicates the beginning of the period of organization and preparation for weddings.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



