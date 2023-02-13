Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
VanderLinden: The WFDB and IDMA represent two sides of the same coin
"For almost seven decades, IDMA and our sister organization, the World Diamond Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), have upheld a long-treasured tradition of convening our biennial World Diamond Congresses together. As we noted in an earlier message, this is not the case in what was to be the 40th edition of the World Diamond Congress. The decision to hold our gatherings separately was a difficult one." VanderLinden said.
"However," he continued, "it would be unwise to read too much into this. The WFDB and IDMA represent two sides of the same coin and share a wealth of common interests, endeavors, and goals."
"Therefore, we will always remain committed to collaborate and jointly work with the WFDB toward the advancement of our industry and its bright future," VanderLinden concluded.
IDMA's 40th Congress will be held March 28-30 at the beachside Tel Aviv Carlton hotel in Israel and is sponsored and co-organized by the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA) and the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI).
To register and book a hotel room, please visit the IDMA 40th Congress landing page:
https://idma.diamonds/idma-40th-congress/
There is no registration fee for IDMA participants. Hotel rooms at the Carlton are offered at a special congress rate. This rate is valid until February 24, 2023.