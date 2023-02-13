VanderLinden: The WFDB and IDMA represent two sides of the same coin

(IDMA press release) - Following the announcement of February 15, i.e., that the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will hold its 40th Congress separately from its sister organization, the World Diamond Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), IDMA President Ronnie VanderLinden issued the following short clarification."For almost seven decades, IDMA and our sister organization, the World Diamond Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), have upheld a long-treasured tradition of convening our biennial World Diamond Congresses together. As we noted in an earlier message, this is not the case in what was to be the 40th edition of the World Diamond Congress. The decision to hold our gatherings separately was a difficult one." VanderLinden said."However," he continued, "it would be unwise to read too much into this. The WFDB and IDMA represent two sides of the same coin and share a wealth of common interests, endeavors, and goals.""Therefore, we will always remain committed to collaborate and jointly work with the WFDB toward the advancement of our industry and its bright future," VanderLinden concluded.IDMA's 40th Congress will be held March 28-30 at the beachside Tel Aviv Carlton hotel in Israel and is sponsored and co-organized by the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA) and the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI).