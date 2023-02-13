Lucapa recovers diamonds from two Lulo kimberlite bulk samples

Bulk sample from KBS/164/02 showing the 23 diamonds recovered and the largest stone (bottom) recovered from

the sample, a 2.38 carat diamond as well as a 0.71 carat diamond (top left). Image credit: Lucapa Diamond.

Lucapa Diamond has recovered 23 diamonds from a second sample from kimberlite L164 and 13 diamonds from kimberlite L056.It said the Lulo kimberlite bulk sample KBS/164/02, totalling 365m3 of kimberlite material was processed through the Lulo Kimberlite Bulk Sample Plant, yielding 16.32 carats at a recovered grade of 4.47cphm3, with the largest diamond recovered weighing 2.38 carats.This is the highest grade yet recovered from a Lulo kimberlite bulk sample and is very encouraging for an early-stage sample.Kimberlite L164 is located south (upstream) of the Canguige Catchment area and was placed on the priority kimberlite bulk sample list due to its indicator mineral content.Kimberlite L056 is located near mining block 57 and is adjacent to the Canguige catchment.