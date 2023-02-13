Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
DMCC kicks off ICA Congress 2023; reports 17% diamond trade growth in 2022
Image credit: DMCC
Kicking off the Congress of the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA), the DMCC also reports a 17% year-on-year increase in the value of diamond trade in 2022, totalling $37.4 bn combined for rough and polished diamonds, including a 42% rise in the polished category and a consistently strong 7% rise in rough.
Held under the theme ‘The Future of Coloured Gemstones’, the ICA Congress 2023 had a central focus on the key opportunities to unlock sustainable growth in the global coloured gemstone industry. This event also marked 15 years since DMCC last hosted the ICA Congress.
Building upon its growing status as the world’s leading hub for the trade of rough and polished diamonds, Dubai is now looking to increase support and add further value to the coloured gemstone industry. This includes gemstones like emeralds, rubies and sapphires mined, manufactured and sold across the world.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “We could not have chosen a better moment to reveal these figures, which are further proof of Dubai’s monumental rise in the diamonds trade. DMCC is growing and maturing fast, and it goes without saying that we want to replicate our success with diamonds to other precious stones and commodities. The coloured gemstone industry is very interesting given the strong growing global demand and we want to firmly position Dubai centrally in that trajectory. We have seen this first hand with the number of emerald, ruby and sapphire tenders held at our Dubai Diamond Exchange. DMCC has a proven track record of boosting commodities trade from nearly zero to multi-billion dollar figures, and as such, I am confident that the future of the coloured gemstones industry is in, and through, Dubai.”
Clement Sabbagh, President of the ICA, added: “We are delighted to be back in Dubai after 15 years to discuss the future of coloured gemstones. DMCC has played a key role in building Dubai’s diamond industry, and we are confident that their efforts in the coloured gemstone space will be of major benefit to all global players. I look forward to working with Ahmed Bin Sulayem and the wider DMCC team more closely over the coming years.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished