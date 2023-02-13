40% of employees in the ALROSA group working for more than 10 years

By the end of 2022 the share of employees working at ALROSA enterprises for more than 10 years exceeded 40%. In addition, 11% of employees have more than 25 years of experience and carry the honorary title of "ALROSA Veteran".

Upon awarding this title, the employee receives a cash bonus, which is paid every subsequent five years of work, as well as a certificate and a badge, a free voucher for treatment or rest.

More than 30.000 people work in the ALROSA group today, of which about 60% are in the parent company ALROSA (PJSC), more than 70% are in the diamond and diamond complex, which provides the main activity of the group.

The average age of employees is 41 years, while the share of young people is at the level of 13%.

ALROSA annually allocates an average of 10 billion rubles for social spending, including financing the construction and support of educational institutions, hospitals, cultural and sports facilities, rehabilitation centers and residential buildings, the press service of the group reported.



