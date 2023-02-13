IDMA's 40th Congress slated for March 28-30 in Israel

The International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will hold its 40th Congress March 28-30, 2023 at the beachside Tel Aviv Carlton hotel in Israel, as per a press release from the Association.

The press release mentions that the 40th Edition of the World Diamond Congress will be held seperately by IDMA and the World Diamond Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), and not together as in the past. While IDMA and the WFDB will convene on the same dates, they will meet separately at different venues in the Tel Aviv metropole.

Unhappy with the development, IDMA President Ronnie Vanderlinden said: "During the past 68 years, the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) and its sister organization, the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), have jointly organized and held their biennial World Diamond Congresses. This year, disappointingly, during the preparations for the 40th edition of the Congress, IDMA was unable to overcome one final obstacle put in our path despite much effort and compromise. Ultimately, despite IDMA's repeated efforts to continue discussions in hopes of bridging the divide - that reason and unity would prevail - the WFDB pulled the plug unilaterally, forcing IDMA to go it alone."

IDMA's Honorary President Jeffrey Fischer said: "There is no shortage of critical issues facing our industry. IDMA will be tackling the challenges before us during our sessions. No doubt, WFDB will be doing the same. We wish the industry success in our endeavors."



