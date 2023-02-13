Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
IDMA's 40th Congress slated for March 28-30 in Israel
The press release mentions that the 40th Edition of the World Diamond Congress will be held seperately by IDMA and the World Diamond Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), and not together as in the past. While IDMA and the WFDB will convene on the same dates, they will meet separately at different venues in the Tel Aviv metropole.
Unhappy with the development, IDMA President Ronnie Vanderlinden said: "During the past 68 years, the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) and its sister organization, the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), have jointly organized and held their biennial World Diamond Congresses. This year, disappointingly, during the preparations for the 40th edition of the Congress, IDMA was unable to overcome one final obstacle put in our path despite much effort and compromise. Ultimately, despite IDMA's repeated efforts to continue discussions in hopes of bridging the divide - that reason and unity would prevail - the WFDB pulled the plug unilaterally, forcing IDMA to go it alone."
IDMA's Honorary President Jeffrey Fischer said: "There is no shortage of critical issues facing our industry. IDMA will be tackling the challenges before us during our sessions. No doubt, WFDB will be doing the same. We wish the industry success in our endeavors."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished