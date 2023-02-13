Gemfields subsidiary evacuates staff from Mozambique's troubled region

Today News

Gemfields’ 75%-owned Nairoto Resources Limitada (NRL) evacuated personnel following an attack attributed to insurgents shortly before midnight on Sunday 12 February, in the village of Nairoto in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

The village of Nairoto lies about 15km southwest of the exploration camp of NRL.

It is 83km north of Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM), of which Gemfields also owns 75%.

“As a consequence, NRL has initiated the process of evacuating operational employees and contractors, and therefore operations at the site have ceased,” said Gemfields.

“There is no present impact on operations at MRM. Gemfields, MRM and NRL hold the health and safety of their employees and contractors as their highest priority and remain in regular contact with government authorities.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





