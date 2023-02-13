Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
Construction of Singida gold project 93% complete – Shanta
The East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer said all essential equipment for the operation of the gold mine is now delivered to the site.
It said the stockpile of crushed ore has now reached 32,300 tonnes equal to over one month of supply, significantly de-risking the ramp-up period of operations.
The run-of-mine stockpile at the Singida process plant is currently 127,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.34 grammes per tonne containing 13,581 ounces (oz) of gold equal to approximately four months of processing.
“The completion of this mine will transform Shanta Gold into a 100,000 oz/pa producer with a diversified resource base, de-risking the balance sheet and providing the business with further financial flexibility,” said Singida chief executive Eric Zurrin.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished