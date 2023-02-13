Construction of Singida gold project 93% complete – Shanta

The construction of the Singida gold project in central Tanzania is now 93% complete, Shanta Gold has said.

The East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer said all essential equipment for the operation of the gold mine is now delivered to the site.

It said the stockpile of crushed ore has now reached 32,300 tonnes equal to over one month of supply, significantly de-risking the ramp-up period of operations.

The run-of-mine stockpile at the Singida process plant is currently 127,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.34 grammes per tonne containing 13,581 ounces (oz) of gold equal to approximately four months of processing.

“The completion of this mine will transform Shanta Gold into a 100,000 oz/pa producer with a diversified resource base, de-risking the balance sheet and providing the business with further financial flexibility,” said Singida chief executive Eric Zurrin.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





