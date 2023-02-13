Anglo American Platinum chief executive resigns

Today News

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) chief executive Natascha Viljoen has resigned although she will serve her notice period of up to 12 months.

The platinum miner said that she will join Newmont Corporation, the US-based mining company, as its chief operating officer.

“Natascha has been leading Anglo American Platinum with enormous skill and dedication, transforming the company’s value creation trajectory,” said Amplats chairperson Norman Mbazima.

“We are grateful that she will continue to do so for much of this year. We congratulate Natascha and the process to identify her successor is now underway.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



