Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
Yesterday
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
Norilsk Nickel's division is the largest in the Finnish battery cluster - Association
The creation of the Battery Industry Association in Finland with the participation of Norilsk Nickel was reported on January 16.
"Of the nine companies included in the association, only two are profitable - one of them is Nornickel Harjavalta, and it is also with the industry's largest turnover of 1.2 billion euros according to 2021 data," explained the head of the Association, Pia Vileneus.
By 2027, the industry is expected to receive investments worth more than 6 billion euros.
"Finland is preparing large projects for battery plants that require products from nickel and cobalt, but the main thing, of course, will be the workforce - up to 6,000 new specialists are needed," she said.
As reported in December 2021, Nornickel Harjavalta has received 15 million euros from the state fund Business Finland to invest in an expansion that will significantly strengthen the European battery ecosystem and contribute to the sustainable development of the battery industry in Finland. It is expected that already in 2023 the capacity of the plant will increase from 65,000 tons to 75,000 tons, and then to 100,000 tons by 2026.
As Vileneus clarified, the products of the Finnish division of the Russian company are supplied to Europe, Asia, North and South America; these products are not supplied to Russia.