Norilsk Nickel's division is the largest in the Finnish battery cluster - Association

The Finnish division of the Norilsk Nickel company in the city of Harjavalta is the largest battery cluster currently being created in the country, RIA Novosti was told at the Battery Industry Association of Finland, as per a report by the Prime news agency citing RIA Novosti.

The creation of the Battery Industry Association in Finland with the participation of Norilsk Nickel was reported on January 16.

"Of the nine companies included in the association, only two are profitable - one of them is Nornickel Harjavalta, and it is also with the industry's largest turnover of 1.2 billion euros according to 2021 data," explained the head of the Association, Pia Vileneus.

By 2027, the industry is expected to receive investments worth more than 6 billion euros.

"Finland is preparing large projects for battery plants that require products from nickel and cobalt, but the main thing, of course, will be the workforce - up to 6,000 new specialists are needed," she said.

As reported in December 2021, Nornickel Harjavalta has received 15 million euros from the state fund Business Finland to invest in an expansion that will significantly strengthen the European battery ecosystem and contribute to the sustainable development of the battery industry in Finland. It is expected that already in 2023 the capacity of the plant will increase from 65,000 tons to 75,000 tons, and then to 100,000 tons by 2026.

As Vileneus clarified, the products of the Finnish division of the Russian company are supplied to Europe, Asia, North and South America; these products are not supplied to Russia.



