Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
Yesterday
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
Ethnological expertise under the management of PORA starts in the Murmansk Province
Nikolai Doronin, Chairman of the Board of the Arctic Development Project Office, took part in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the largest organizations of indigenous peoples and reindeer farms in the area, invited experts and lawyers on the rights of indigenous peoples, civil society activists, specialists from authorities.
“The purpose of ethnological expertise is to assess the impact of the enterprise on the life of indigenous peoples living in this territory. It must "digitize" the extent of this impact. It is important to record those who live in the zone of influence of the enterprise, measure the indicators of the environmental situation, collect and verify all possible information about the nature and extent of traditional crafts, about sacred places, about the habitats of rare species of flora and fauna. We already have experience in conducting such an examination in another Arctic region,” said Nikolai Doronin.
The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic in 2020 acted as the operator of the ethnological examination, which took place on the Taimyr Peninsula. You can read more about this on the website.
Research in the Murmansk region is planned to be carried out with the involvement of leading scientific institutions and in cooperation with indigenous peoples.
“If a country needs lithium for Russia to prosper, then, of course, it is necessary to extract it. But it is necessary to take into account the points that affect the lifestyle of the indigenous population, culture, and so on, that is, to find mutual understanding. In general, this is very important, and we feel that this is exactly what Norilsk Nickel is doing, coming to us with questions,” Ivan Matrekhin, head of the Kola Bereg community, a member of the public organization of the Saami of the Murmansk region, commented on the discussion.
The Kolmozero lithium deposit in the Murmansk region contains almost 19% of the Russian reserves of this metal. Its development will actually make it possible to create a new industry in the region, since lithium is not being mined and processed in Russia now. This will allow the production of batteries and electric vehicles in Russia using the valuable metal mined in the country.
On February 8, 2023, Polar Lithium, a joint venture between PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel and the state corporation Rosatom, received a license for the right to use the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit. The Kolmozerskoye deposit, discovered in 1947, also contains beryllium, niobium, and tantalum. Additional exploration of the deposit will begin in the coming months. Completion of design and exploration work is planned in a few years, while the project is to reach its design capacity by 2030. The partners plan to create an integrated production - from mining and processing to the production of high-tech goods.