Caledonia’s new solar plant generating more power than anticipated

Caledonia Mining says its 12MWac solar project, which was connected to the Blanket electricity grid in Zimbabwe last November, is operating better than expected and is generating slightly more power than was anticipated.

The gold miner said that it is currently providing about 27% of Blanket's average daily electricity demand.

"The completion of the solar project coincides with an improvement in the supply of power from the Zimbabwe grid which has substantially reduced the amount of diesel consumed,” said Caledonia chief executive Marl Learmonth.

“As an initial early-stage indicator, in January 2023, Blanket consumed 18,000 litres of diesel, which compares to approximately 120,000 litres per month for the whole of 2022.

“Whilst we can't be certain that this quantum of improvement will be fully maintained as the year progresses, we are confident that we will continue to see an ongoing meaningful reduction to our diesel usage month on month, fully justifying our investment in solar power…"

Caledonia said that the substantial improvement in the supply of power from the Zimbabwe grid has reduced the frequency of interruptions to production.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

