Exclusive

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

Titan expects its diamond jewellery sales to touch 30% over next 2-3 years

Today
News
Titan Industries, which sees over 80 per cent of its revenue come from Tanishq, says it expects to see the contribution from diamond jewellery go up to 30 per cent over the next two to three years. The firm currently sees 26 per cent of its revenue come from diamond-studded jewellery.
While Titan's total income from the jewellery division increased by 11.2 per cent in the December quarter, the company saw demand pick up in January due to the wedding season.
While Titan expects to take its store total to 20 in the international market by the end of FY24, it also intends to increase its jewellery brand’s store count by 40-45 in the domestic market in FY24. Also, the group is looking to add different channels for distribution for the watches segment.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version