Titan expects its diamond jewellery sales to touch 30% over next 2-3 years

Titan Industries, which sees over 80 per cent of its revenue come from Tanishq, says it expects to see the contribution from diamond jewellery go up to 30 per cent over the next two to three years. The firm currently sees 26 per cent of its revenue come from diamond-studded jewellery.

While Titan's total income from the jewellery division increased by 11.2 per cent in the December quarter, the company saw demand pick up in January due to the wedding season.

While Titan expects to take its store total to 20 in the international market by the end of FY24, it also intends to increase its jewellery brand’s store count by 40-45 in the domestic market in FY24. Also, the group is looking to add different channels for distribution for the watches segment.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

