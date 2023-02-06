Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
Gübelin Gem Lab presents a new milestone with Gemtelligence
This innovative ensures consistency in analyses of coloured gemstones and, for the first time, determines the origin of emeralds, rubies and sapphires using artificial intelligence.
Raphael Gübelin, President of the House of Gübelin, explains: “For the Gem Lab’s 100th anniversary, we are presenting a further innovation with Gemtelligence. With this milestone, we are setting out in a new direction in gemmology and perpetuating our pioneering spirit. My great-uncle Eduard Josef established the discipline of determining the origin of gemstones and developed it into a service. With Gemtelligence we are transferring this task to a new authority to ensure the consistency of results. Gemtelligence allows for higher precision, which leads to deeper trust.”
Daniel Nyfeler, Managing Director of the Gübelin Gem Lab and Project Manager for Gemtelligence: “The fascinating aspect of this project is not just the improved precision and consistency of the data evaluation but also the ability to simply dispense with time-consuming and expensive analyses. This is something the entire industry will profit from.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished