Russia and Africa have great potential for cooperation in geological exploration

Today, a round table was held on the platform of the Committee on the development of relations with African countries in the field of geological exploration and mining, said Dmitry Kobylkin, Chairman of the Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

“Over the long decades of cooperation, we have accumulated a lot of joint experience - the states of Africa perceive us as a responsible and long-term partner,” he said. “In modern geopolitical conditions, our relations with the countries of the continent are reaching a new level. Africa has a unique raw material potential, for which Russia has the necessary competencies and technologies.

Geological exploration remains a priority. Most of the developed mineral deposits are in the hands of foreign companies.

Solving problems in the mining sector will simultaneously require the implementation of projects in other important areas - energy, transport logistics and, of course, the training of qualified personnel.

Today, representatives of Russian companies working in this field voiced specific proposals at the Committee, and we will take these proposals for further consideration.

What is important is that together with our African colleagues we see the direction in which we will develop our relations. There is a lot of collaboration ahead. A parliamentary conference with the participation of African countries is scheduled for March. At the same time, a conference on the development of education and the training of qualified personnel will be held. Also, a Russia-Africa summit will be held this summer.”



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





