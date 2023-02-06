Exclusive

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

Yesterday

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

Exhibition "Easter Traditions" takes place in Moscow

Today
Bird of Happiness (Jewelry House MOISEIKIN)     Image credit: Russian Jeweller

In Moscow, the All-Russian Museum of Decorative Arts (VMDPNI) on Delegatskaya Street opened an exhibition of decorative, applied and jewelry art "Easter Traditions", dedicated to the work of Carl Faberge.
The jewelry of C. G. Faberge - a talented entrepreneur, head of the dynasty and supplier of the Russian Imperial Court - amazed with the virtuosity of execution and originality of the idea, and his masters worked at a level close to perfection. Their high art continues to inspire contemporary jewelers.
The opening of this exhibition is timed to the celebration of Easter - one of the main Orthodox holidays. Traditionally, the finest Easter gift was an elaborately decorated egg, and the Faberge firm was famous for its custom-made "Easter surprise gifts" for both the Russian Imperial Court and the wider community.
As the Easter theme is the main one, the exhibition presents Easter eggs created by modern craftsmen and jewelry companies that continue the traditions of the past. Among them: ArgentoV jewelry house, RODIS jewelry factory, Noval Art creative association, James Boutique, MOISEIKIN jewelry house, Konstantin Chaikin manufactory, as well as master jewelers Valery Voronkov, Mikhail Milyutin, Sergey Kolomiytsev, Oleg Shapkin, Oleg Tarutin, Leonid Shashkov, Olga and Lyudmila Mironov, Alexander and Alla Kozlov.
Among the exhibits, it is worth mentioning the souvenir "BIRD OF HAPPINESS" from the Yekaterinburg Jewelry House MOISEIKIN - undoubtedly a unique work of jewelry and stone-cutting art; an Easter egg for the 800th anniversary of Alexander Nevsky by S. Kolomiytsev and D. Kotlyarovsky; smart watch from Konstantin Chaikin.
The walls of the exhibition hall are also decorated with works in the Florentine mosaic technique by stone-cutting masters - Varda Pavlova, Damir Devyatov and Lyubov Cheban.
The artistic merits of the works presented at the exhibition, combined with the best precious materials, modern technologies and new ideas, indicate that Russia is rich not only in natural resources, but also in craftsmen who remember the traditions of Faberge and strive to restore the former glory of Russian jewelry art.

Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished

