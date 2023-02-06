Nornickel reports full year 2022 audited consolidated IFRS financial results

2022 HIGHLIGHTS- Consolidated revenue decreased 5% y-o-y amounting to USD 16.9 billion. Higher nickel and cobalt prices and recovery of production volumes following the liquidation of damages caused by incidents at Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines and Norilsk concentrator were negatively offset by lower copper and PGM prices as well as decline in metal sales volume driven by logistics disruptions and reorientation of sales to new markets that requires additional time;- EBITDA decreased 17% y-o-y to USD 8.7 billion owing to lower revenue, higher operating cash costs driven mainly by increase in labour expenses and repairs. EBITDA margin amounted to 52%;- Net income was down 16% y-o-y to USD 5.9 billion mostly driven by lower EBITDA;- CAPEX increased 55% y-o-y to a record USD 4.3 billion driven by growth of investments into flagship environmental, mining and metallurgical projects as well as capital repairs aimed at improvement of industrial safety and mitigation of physical risks of production assets;- Net working capital amounted to USD 4 billion driven mostly by increase in metal inventories as well as amortization of advance payments form customers and termination of factoring services;- Free cash flow decreased from USD 4.4 billion to USD 0.4 billion driven mostly by lower EBITDA, increase of net working capital and higher CAPEX;- Net debt doubled y-o-y to USD 9.8 billion following the decrease of free cash flow and payment of dividends. Net debt/EBITDA ratio as of December 31, 2022 was at 1.1x. The Company continues to duly service all its debt liabilities;- In September 2022, the Company received the consent of holders of 5 issues of eurobonds for the total amount of USD 3.75 billion to amend transaction documents in order to split payments to Russian and foreign investors, simplify cancellation of notes and appoint new Trustee. This was the largest deal of that kind in Russia both in terms of total amount and number of issues;- In October and December 2022, Nornickel placed 9.75% RUB 25 billion exchange-traded bonds on the Moscow Exchange and two issues of CNY bonds in the total amount of CNY 9 billion, respectively;- Economic restrictions imposed on Russia by a group of countries pose risks for operating, commercial and investment activities of the Company. To mitigate these risks Nornickel is developing relationship with alternative clients and suppliers, setting up new logistic routes and exploring new capital markets.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.