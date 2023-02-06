Angola’s Kaixepa to boost diamond output in 2023

The Sociedade Mineira de Kaixepa, which came into existence in 2021 following the discontinuation of the Camutue project, is set to produce 108 000 carats this year.

The company, which is 35% owned by the state diamond company, Endiama, produced 71 000 carats in 2022, realising $117 million in revenue.

In a document distributed at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, it said that this year’s revenue is projected to increase to $150 million.

“The use of new equipment allowed a significant improvement of the mine's operational and safety conditions…,” it said.

“This evolution was also reflected in an increase of carats production and the gross income for the company.”

Kaixepa said it also has an extensive ongoing geological resources prospection and assessment plan aimed at improving its knowledge and increasing the lifetime of the mine in the known deposits.

Maoma is Kaixepa's majority shareholder with a 48% stake, while Kiluanje Kamanga holds 10% of the company's shareholding. Kupolu and VDB have 5% and 2% shareholding, respectively.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished





