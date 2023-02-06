Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Angola’s Kaixepa to boost diamond output in 2023
The company, which is 35% owned by the state diamond company, Endiama, produced 71 000 carats in 2022, realising $117 million in revenue.
In a document distributed at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, it said that this year’s revenue is projected to increase to $150 million.
“The use of new equipment allowed a significant improvement of the mine's operational and safety conditions…,” it said.
“This evolution was also reflected in an increase of carats production and the gross income for the company.”
Kaixepa said it also has an extensive ongoing geological resources prospection and assessment plan aimed at improving its knowledge and increasing the lifetime of the mine in the known deposits.
Maoma is Kaixepa's majority shareholder with a 48% stake, while Kiluanje Kamanga holds 10% of the company's shareholding. Kupolu and VDB have 5% and 2% shareholding, respectively.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished