DRC to begin new nickel, chrome exploration ‘in the next few days’

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is expected to begin exploration for nickel and chrome in the southern diamond-rich Kasai region ‘in the next few days’, according to the country’s president.

President, Felix Tshisekedi told the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town that this country wants to be a major source of the two metals that are essential in the green energy transition.

In addition to nickel and chrome, the DRC was also considering partnerships in cobalt, tantalum, tin, and lithium processing.

“The goal is to discover new deposits that can be the subject of calls for bids, with a view to concluding mutually profitable public-private partnerships,” said Tshisekedi.

The DRC president also said that miners would be expected to help the Congolese benefit from the country’s mineral riches.

DRC remains one of the poorest countries in the world despite its mineral wealth.

It is the second-biggest copper producer in the world.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished





