Anglo American to acquire 9.9% of Canada Nickel, owner of the Crawford nickel project

Today News

Anglo American has agreed to acquire a 9.9% minority interest in Canada Nickel Company Inc., which owns the Crawford nickel project in Ontario, Canada.

Anglo American will also provide technology expertise to the Crawford project and has the exclusive right to purchase up to 10% of recoveries of nickel concentrate, iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrates.

Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American’s Marketing business, said: “As a responsible provider of future-enabling metals and minerals to our customers, we are committed to supporting our industry in increasing the availability of critical materials that will underpin the success of the energy transition, and to do so sustainably.”

Located in a tier-one mining jurisdiction in Ontario, Canada, with optimal support infrastructure, the Crawford project is one of the largest undeveloped, bulk tonnage nickel sulphide resources in the world.

If brought into production, the project is expected to play an important role in expanding the available supply of battery-grade nickel, Anglo American notes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







