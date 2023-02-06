Sarine launches new traceability website

Sarine is introducing to the public our newest innovation – The Diamond Journey Traceability website. With a primary focus on diamonds’ sustainable impact, this new solution is telling the diamond’s story in a new and exciting way. Wrapped in a beautiful package, the site gives an in-depth look at the millions of lives across the planet that are impacted and improved upon by the diamond industry.

The website will serve as an engaging sales tool for any retailer and an educational resource for the general masses. It will ultimately benefit the entire diamond industry by displaying the good that we spread, thus creating a deeper level of trust among our consumers and a higher appreciation for natural diamonds.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



