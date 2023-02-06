Hong Kong twin jewellery shows return in a brand-new hybrid format

While the physical shows will run concurrently on March 1-5, 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC), its online smart business matching platform 'Click2Match' will operate on March 1-12, 2023.
Exhibition+ comprises four key exhibition elements, including HKTDC-organized physical fairs, the smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub, and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform, to provide round-the-clock services that boost the flexibility and effectiveness of business promotion for SMEs and offer benefits such as extended fair periods, expanded platforms and enhanced opportunities.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished