06 february 2023

30 january 2023

23 january 2023

16 january 2023

Gem Diamonds gets recognition for responsible use of water in Lesotho

Today
News

Gem Diamonds was announced as the winner of the Junior ESG Awards 2023 for Water by Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa.
The Mining Indaba Sustainability Committee was responsible for selecting the winner.
The award was given to the diamond miner in recognition of its commitment to improving access to clean water for local communities, and its innovative and effective systems for preventing water pollution.
“We are delighted to have been recognised for our commitment to ensuring the responsible use of water and the protection of water sources by the Mining Indaba,” said Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick. 
“The award commends the actions taken by the team in pursuing the efficient management of water to ensure that water sources are responsibly used while remaining clean and safe for communities". 
“We recognise that safeguarding the environment is not just of great operational importance but that it represents our obligation to the community around us. We will continue to drive sustainability policies that reflect this.”  
Gem Diamonds had been managing the quality of the water leaving Letšeng since taking over operations of the mine in 2006. 
Its commitment to sustainability includes minimising freshwater use by recycling and reusing water on site, recovering run-off water, managing the impact and flow of stormwater, and economising water consumption.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished  

