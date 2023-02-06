Exclusive

Endiama's privatisation plans are still in place

Today
News
Angolan state-owned diamond mining company Endiama is still considering selling up to 30% of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO).
The country had initially planned to do this in 2022.
"Our goal is (to list) till 30% but will start maybe with five or 10%," Angolan mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted as saying by Reuters.
He said Endiama would be listed on the Angolan stock exchange and also consider a secondary foreign listing.
Company chairperson Jose Manuel Ganga Junior previously said that the IPO is part of Luanda’s move to improve transparency in the diamond sector and boost production.
“We are preparing Endiama for a public listing and we are currently assessing the company’s value,” he said in 2020.
“The state will continue to have control of the company even after the listing.”
Angola first announced its plans to privatise Endiama and partially float its capital on the stock exchange in July 2021.
Angola is planning to produce 12 million carats of rough diamonds worth $2.1 billion in 2023, according to Endiama.
Data from the diamond company seen by Rough&Polished at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town shows that the country produced about 8,8 million carats last year worth $1.96 billion.
Endiama said it is also expecting production in the country to increase to about 14.5 million carats and a gross income of $2.5 billion in 2024.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished  

